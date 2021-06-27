Rikoon Group LLC Sells 320 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rikoon Group LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. 21,101,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,617,452. The firm has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

