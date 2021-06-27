Rikoon Group LLC Sells 3,173 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Rikoon Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,672,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 338,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

