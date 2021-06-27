Rikoon Group LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rikoon Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after buying an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $3,643,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

