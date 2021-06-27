Rikoon Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Valvoline by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $45,256,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $20,155,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,781. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

