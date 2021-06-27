Rikoon Group LLC Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.0% of Rikoon Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.93. 2,861,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,556. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.42 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.