Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Rexnord reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other Rexnord news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 93,814 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 59.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,947,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Shares of RXN stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,093. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

