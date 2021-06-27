Reviewing Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Progenity shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.4% of Progenity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem 1.14% 5.33% 2.88% Progenity -253.19% N/A -141.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enzo Biochem and Progenity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A Progenity 1 2 2 0 2.20

Progenity has a consensus price target of $5.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.65%. Given Progenity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Progenity is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Progenity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem $76.02 million 2.04 -$28.52 million N/A N/A Progenity $74.31 million 3.21 -$192.53 million ($7.01) -0.56

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than Progenity.

Summary

Enzo Biochem beats Progenity on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics. The Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Services segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication, or search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of 34 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free-standing Â’STAT' or rapid response laboratories in New York City and Connecticut, as well as a full-service phlebotomy center and an in-house logistics department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome. The company also provides Resura, a noninvasive prenatal test for families at risk for rare single gene disorders; and Preecludia, a preeclampsia rule-out test. In addition, it offers anatomic and molecular pathology tests, and COVID-19 PCR testing services, as well as test products that includes chromosomal microarray for pregnancy loss, which evaluates the genetic cause of miscarriage; maternal serum screening for chromosomal disorders; and preimplantation genetic testing for use with artificial reproductive technologies. Further, the company develops therapeutic solutions for gastrointestinal-related disorders, such as PGN-001, PGN-300, PGN-600, and PGN-OB2. It also owns and operates laboratory. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

