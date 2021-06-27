Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 441,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $51,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 230,029 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.63. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

