Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 47,500 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $48,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $69.95 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.24.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

