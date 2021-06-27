Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,882,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,106,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $54,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 284,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36,467 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBBY. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

