Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after buying an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 460.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

