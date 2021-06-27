Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

