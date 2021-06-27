Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 12.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

