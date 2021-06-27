RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Cap of $70.11 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $70.11 million and $590,244.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00303386 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00118678 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00169141 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 462.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002599 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

