Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 12.51 and last traded at 12.60. 181,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,012,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.34.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.