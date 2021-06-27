RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 740 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total value of $1,773,180.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $1,184,640.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $202.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.50. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.