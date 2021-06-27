Razor Network (RAZOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $132,485.00

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $132,485.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Razor Network alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,758,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.