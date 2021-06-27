Raymond James Reiterates “C$8.75” Price Target for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Jun 27th, 2021

Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.44.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

