Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 3,479 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.22% of Waste Connections worth $63,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCN opened at $120.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

