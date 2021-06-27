Rathbone Brothers plc Invests $78.44 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 466,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,438,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.99 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.