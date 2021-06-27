Rathbone Brothers plc Has $44.44 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $44,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $341.37 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $344.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

