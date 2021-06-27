Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Rapid7 worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 223.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $95.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.40. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

