RAMP (RAMP) Market Capitalization Hits $53.87 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, RAMP has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $53.87 million and $3.61 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00590167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038728 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,813,183 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

