Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $126.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.75.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

