Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New $819,000 Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in News by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in News by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in News by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in News by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -285.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

