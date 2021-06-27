Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $241.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.84 and a 1-year high of $242.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

