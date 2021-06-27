Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 500 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.23.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.