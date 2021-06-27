Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Permit Capital LLC

Permit Capital LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,500 shares during the period. Qurate Retail accounts for about 6.5% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $19,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 237.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 33,584 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 142.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 183,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 107,604 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 232.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 124,494 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $398,676,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

