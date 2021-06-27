Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qumu were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Qumu in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUMU opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71. Qumu Co. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 96.16% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QUMU. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

