Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 19,296 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

PLAN opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

