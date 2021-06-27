Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 10,028 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $231,102,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after buying an additional 164,422 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

