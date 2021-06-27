Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

