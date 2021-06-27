Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 6,582 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $285.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.90 and a 12-month high of $289.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.