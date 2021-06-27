Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 51,017 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 583.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,017 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in United States Steel by 157.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,566. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.