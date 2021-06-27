Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.