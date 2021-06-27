Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.