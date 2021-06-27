Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.96. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.