Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,471 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG opened at $108.80 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

