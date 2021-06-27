Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 184.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,634 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ELY opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

