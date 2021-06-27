Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 505,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,932 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

NYSE TECK opened at $23.01 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

