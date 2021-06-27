Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 30,154 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

