Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Position Reduced by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $101.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.97. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,470. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

