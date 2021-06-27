QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will post $150.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.70 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $131.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $612.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $622.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $694.70 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

