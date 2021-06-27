QS Investors LLC Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Linde by 21.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $285.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $204.59 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The company has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

