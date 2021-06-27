QS Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 725.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,478 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after purchasing an additional 743,918 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

