QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,707 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after purchasing an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

NYSE PXD opened at $165.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

