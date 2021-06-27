QS Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mercury General worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

