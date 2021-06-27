QS Investors LLC Buys 6,585 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 158.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.12.

NYSE FDX opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.55. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 14.31%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.