QS Investors LLC Acquires 1,508 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $442.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.22 and a 12 month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.33.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.