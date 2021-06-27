QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN opened at $48.55 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

